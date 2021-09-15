UrduPoint.com

Dubai Culture Expands Exemption Scope Of Entry Fees To Al Shindagha And Etihad Museums

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 06:15 PM

Dubai Culture expands exemption scope of entry fees to Al Shindagha and Etihad Museums

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) expanded the categories exempted from entry fees to Al Shindagha Museum and Etihad Museum to include senior citizens and holders of valid International Council of Museums (ICOM) membership cards.

This step aligns with Dubai Culture's keenness to keep pace with international best practices in the museums sector and contributes to supporting Dubai's candidacy to host the ICOM 2025 General Conference. Through this initiative, the Authority continues to promote knowledge and cultural progress in the emirate to strengthen Dubai's position on the global cultural scene.

Abdulla Mohammed Alfalasi, Director of Etihad Museum, said: "This decision comes as a result of our efforts to consolidate the position of museums in the emirate in order to keep pace with global best practices. It is also based on our commitment to society members, especially senior citizens from whom we draw our experiences and knowledge, to strengthen their position in society and emphasise their pivotal role in the emirate’s sustainable development process. ICOM is a global organisation specialised in the field of museums, with a membership that includes nearly 50,000 museum specialists whom we are keen to attract."

Related Topics

Dubai Progress From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Supreme Council of Energy discusses progress in cl ..

Supreme Council of Energy discusses progress in clean energy, carbon abatement

33 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Costa Rican President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Costa Rican President on Independence Day

33 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Zayed issues law establishing Family C ..

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law establishing Family Care Authority as part of Depar ..

33 minutes ago
 90,205 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,205 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

48 minutes ago
 Emirates Steel concludes The Big 5 2021

Emirates Steel concludes The Big 5 2021

1 hour ago
 Hasan Ali is disappointed over Misbah, Waqar 's de ..

Hasan Ali is disappointed over Misbah, Waqar 's decisions

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.