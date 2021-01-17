UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy Issues 9,949 DED Trader Licences Till End Of 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences till end of 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) The DED Trader licence, launched by the Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector of Dubai Economy (DED) to licence freelancers at their place of residence in Dubai and enable start-ups to conduct business activities online and across social networking accounts, has seen overwhelming response with 9,949 licences issued since its launch in 2017 till end of 2020. Of these, 57% have been issued to women (5,704).

This reflects Dubai Economy’s focus on promoting e-commerce and the competitiveness of Dubai’s economy, as well as its commitment to realising the vision of the government to drive digital transformation and build awareness about e-platforms that facilitate commercial activities.

The report issued by the BRL sector showed that ‘Marketing Services Via Social Media’ topped the list of activities of licences until the end of 2020 followed by ‘Perfumes & Cosmetics Trading’; ‘Portal’; ‘Sweets & Candies Preparing’; ‘Cafeteria’; ‘Marketing Management’; ‘Social Media Applications Development & Management’; ‘Readymade Garments Trading’ and ‘Ladies' Garments Trading’.

The total number of DED Trader licence groups is 86.

The total number of DED Trader licences issued during 2020 reached 5,799, an increase of 132% compared to 2019, when 2,500 licences were issued. The numbers show that ‘DED Trader’ has proactively supported the growth of e-Commerce in the UAE and encouraged a growing number of consumers to shop online.

Through DED Trader licence, Dubai Economy seeks to regulate and enhance the ease of doing business electronically, find a platform that supports and develops trade as well as connect customers with traders. The licensee cannot open a shop/store but can avail of three visas if the ownership is 100 % Emirati and legal liability falls under the licence holder.

The DED Trader licence is issued electronically by visiting dedtrader.ae.

