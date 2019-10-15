Dubai first city outside US to host Roxo autonomous delivery bot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, and FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, providing for the autonomous delivery device Roxo to have its international debut in Dubai.

Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, signed on behalf of RTA and James R. Muhs, Regional President for FedEx Express in the middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, signed on behalf of FedEx Express. The signing took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

"We are proud that Dubai will be the future host of the delivery device Roxo for the first time outside of the United States," said Bahrozyan.

"This step complements the UAE AI Strategy, Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy, and RTA’s first strategic goal: Smart Dubai. This autonomous personal delivery device will play a new role in the last-mile delivery challenge as it is designed to travel on sidewalks and along roadsides, safely delivering smaller shipments to customers’ homes and businesses," he added.

Bahrozyan went on to note that "Dubai has become a fertile land for cutting-edge technologies of smart mobility thanks to its advanced infrastructure.

" The RTA applauds the announcement move by FedEx to name Dubai as a future test location for Roxo, and the first city in the world outside the USA to host this device, the Public Transport Agency CEO continued.

For his part, Muhs said, "We are excited for Dubai to be the first international city to host an appearance by Roxo. Dubai is recognised internationally as a future-forward city, and has great ambitions for driving AI technologies in delivering mobility services."

"Roxo is an autonomous personal delivery device with features including pedestrian-safe technology from the iBot plus advanced technology such as LiDAR and multiple cameras, allowing the zero-emission, battery-powered bot to be aware of its surroundings," Muhs explained.

"These features are coupled with machine-learning algorithms to detect and avoid obstacles, plot a safe path, and allow the bot to follow road and safety rules. Proprietary technology makes it highly capable, allowing it to navigate unpaved surfaces, curbs, and to even climb some steps for an extraordinary door-to-door delivery experience," he added.