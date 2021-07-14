UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Investments Acquires Further Stake In National General Insurance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:45 PM

Dubai Investments acquires further stake in National General Insurance

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) DUBAI, 14th July 2021 (WAM) - Dubai DFM-listed investment company, Dubai Investments, has acquired an additional 15.19 percent share of National General Insurance Co. from Emirates NBD Bank through a direct deal.

The aggregate ownership has now reached 45.18 percent, following the acquisition of 21.53 percent acquired through direct deal mechanism in April 2021, and the existing 8.46 percent of shares held by Dubai Investments, the investment company said in a disclosure.

Al Mal Capital PSC, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments, was the financial advisor, facilitating the transaction.

"Acquiring an additional stake in NGI, and being the biggest shareholder in the company, reiterates our increased focus on a resilient insurance sector. According to reports, the insurance market is set to expand further over the next few years and with NGI being ranked among the top providers in the UAE market, we are positive our concerted efforts and expertise will contribute positively towards bolstering the sector," said Khalid bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dubai Investments.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Company Bank April July Market From Share Top

Recent Stories

FM calls on Tajik president in Dushanbe

5 minutes ago

'Removal of Malala’s image,': Sherry Rehman scol ..

9 minutes ago

COAS appreciates Tajikistan's efforts

15 minutes ago

Afghanistan troop pullout a 'mistake', says former ..

19 minutes ago

ADC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid- ..

17 seconds ago

FNC, Bahrain&#039;s House of Representatives discu ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.