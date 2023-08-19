(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2023) DUBAI, 19th August, 2023 (WAM) – The Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has donated AED 2.5 million to the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation (KF) to support its recently launched healthcare initiative “Your Giving is a Cure and Happiness”.

The fund will be used to purchase 77 physiotherapy equipments, which will be distributed to 15 medical centres.

The health assistance was announced during a ceremony for signing an agreement between the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Dubai Islamic Bank and