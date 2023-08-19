Open Menu

Dubai Islamic Bank Donates AED2.5 Mn To Khalifa Foundation's Healthcare Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2023 | 04:15 PM

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED2.5 mn to Khalifa Foundation&#039;s healthcare initiative

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2023) DUBAI, 19th August, 2023 (WAM) – The Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has donated AED 2.5 million to the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation (KF) to support its recently launched healthcare initiative “Your Giving is a Cure and Happiness”.

The fund will be used to purchase 77 physiotherapy equipments, which will be distributed to 15 medical centres.

The health assistance was announced during a ceremony for signing an agreement between the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Dubai Islamic Bank and

ehs.gov.ae/en/home">Emirates Health Services.

The KF's health initiatives aim to encourage social engagement and ensure the provision of medical aid and healthcare services to vulnerable patients. It consists of establishing a digital donation platform that will help reduce the financial burdens facing vulnerable patients by providing them with healthcare services and medical supplies.

From 2019 to 2021, KF's healthcare initiative helped 7,863 cases, including treatment assistance to 1,959 patients.

Related Topics

Cure UAE Dirham August 2019 Dubai Islamic Bank Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Poland to host Sheikh Zayed Purebred Arabian Horse ..

Poland to host Sheikh Zayed Purebred Arabian Horses Cup tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 TikTok star Jannat Mirza's Dubai desert photoshoot ..

TikTok star Jannat Mirza's Dubai desert photoshoot enchants social media

33 minutes ago
 UAE continues to promote the values ​​of givin ..

UAE continues to promote the values ​​of giving, extend a helping hand to le ..

55 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid raises doubts over timely elections

Sheikh Rashid raises doubts over timely elections

1 hour ago
 Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration ..

Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration spurs outrage, concerns

2 hours ago
 US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketba ..

US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
113 Emirati investment projects in Ethiopia, and t ..

113 Emirati investment projects in Ethiopia, and trade exchange exceeds $6bn: UA ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Rul ..

Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Ruler, Sharjah Deputy Ruler on Sa ..

2 hours ago
 President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan ..

President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan Army Act amendments

3 hours ago
 ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political bac ..

ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political backlash

3 hours ago
 Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy fol ..

Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy following caretaker cabinet swear ..

4 hours ago
 Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife ..

Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife, British Columbia

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East