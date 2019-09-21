Dubai Land Department is strategic partner of Cityscape Global 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) To make Dubai one of the leading and most distinguished investment destinations, the Dubai Land Department, DLD, has entered into a strategic partnership with the current edition of Cityscape Global 2019 that will take place from 25th to 27th September, 2019, at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme "Adapting to Change: Charting a Course in an Era of Transformation."

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of DLD, said, "Our strategic partnership with this exhibition aims to support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide transparency and the smart promotion of the real estate sector, which is a fundamental pillar of various economic sectors and a true reflection of the Emirate's prosperity across all fields."

Previous reports have revealed the progress of Dubai’s real estate sector in the global competitiveness indicators. In the ease of doing business index, the UAE delivered outstanding results by ranking 11th globally, having advanced ten ranks among 190 countries. This result is represented by Dubai as the largest business city and a result of improvements in several sectors, most prominent of which is real estate, represented by the real estate registration index that advanced three ranks in 2019 and ranked seventh globally.

"We will be supportive of all promotional activities presented in the exhibition and of our developers to reach their customers who are looking for the best investment options. Our stand will be the perfect haven for all segments that are willing to learn about the laws, regulations, and legislation that protect their interests," Bin Mejren added.

The DLD will showcase many of its initiatives that reflect its support of the Higher Committee for Real Estate Planning, announced earlier in September, clarify laws and regulations that had been launched successively over the past years and attract additional foreign direct investments into the sector, the most recent being the full ownership of projects and companies, granting ten-year long-term visas to investors, reducing and cancelling fees on many government services, and the impact of such initiatives on the vitality of the real estate sector and the ease of doing business.