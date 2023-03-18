UrduPoint.com

Dubai Municipality Celebrates Global Recycling Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 08:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 18th March, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Municipality today celebrated Global Recycling Day by organising various activities and programmes in cooperation with the private sector.

Annually, 18th March is designated as Global Recycling Day to raise understanding of the people about how our environment is harmed due to plastic. The day also raises awareness of recycling as an idea and an important concept. People host events throughout the year to raise awareness of their cause.

More than 500 volunteers, representing 11 government and private entities, participated in activities held to mark the Day at Umm Suqeim Beach, Al Mamzar Beach, Al Qudra Lakes, Al Ruwaya Reserve and Al Qudra Street.

One of the highlights of the day’s activities was ‘An Hour with the Cleaning Worker’, an on-field volunteering initiative focused on city cleanliness and environmental sustainability, which saw volunteers joining workers to support waste management efforts. The initiative reflects the Municipality’s commitment to social responsibility, environmental preservation and the maintenance of an aesthetic environment in the city.

The Global Recycling Day celebrations sought to highlight the importance of reducing waste, promoting its reuse and recycling, and preserving natural resources for future generations, all of which form part of the efforts of government entities to advance the efficiency of the circular economy.

The activities also support the Year of Sustainability being marked nationally in the year 2023.


Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality aims to make recycling an important part of daily life in the emirate by providing opportunities for volunteering and sustainable community work in waste management, which can make tangible contributions to reducing waste and promoting its effective management. Inculcating a recycling culture plays a vital role in preserving natural resources and reducing the carbon footprint. We seek to promote reuse of materials in order to optimise the consumption of new resources and encourage companies to develop new technologies that can make recycling easier and more efficient.”


After sorting 1.2 tons of general waste, the volunteers isolated 400 kg of waste for recycling. Apart from instilling the values of social responsibility among the participants, the initiative also served to recognise the efforts of cleaning workers and raise their happiness.


‘An Hour with the Cleaning Worker’ is one of the key annual voluntary initiatives organised by the Dubai Municipality. The Municipality’s was recently named a UAE-level winner at the Energy Globe Award 2022 organised by the Energy Globe Foundation for the initiative. Since its inception in 2017, the initiative has seen more than 16,000 hours of volunteering work devoted to preserving the city's environment and aesthetic appearance.

