Dubai Municipality withdraws 6 non-compliant hand sanitiser from market

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) Dubai Municipality withdrew six types of hand sanitisers that were proved non-compliant with the approved specifications, against the backdrop of an intensive inspection campaign to verify the safety of antimicrobial products, including hand sanitizers circulating in the local market.

A total of 102 samples of different sizes were taken from the products circulated in the market for the purpose of conformity tests and laboratory analysis. The tests showed that six samples did not comply with the approved specifications due to the presence of methanol, which is a colourless liquid with a pungent odour used as a solvent.

"It is highly toxic and hazardous to human health, and affects the nervous system, causes dizziness, headache, irritation of the skin and respiratory system, and causes blindness in severe poisoning cases," the civic body warned, adding that those non-conforming batches of the products were immediately withdrawn from the local market and banned from trading.

The products are LULU Hand Sanitizer - 500ml, COSMO Hand Sanitizer - 65ml, ZIVA Hand Sanitizer – 250 ml, FEAH Hand Sanitizer – 50ml, AMEYA Isopropyl Alcohol – 70ml and LULU Hand Sanitizer - 250ML.

"Coordination is underway with the local and Federal health and governmental agencies in order to permanently ban the trading of the batches of these products from all markets in the country," Dubai Municipality said, and emphasised the continued implementation of these campaigns periodically to ensure the circulation of products that are safe and compliant with the approved specifications.

The Municipality has urged consumers to report these non-conforming products through the Municipality's toll-free number 800900 or through the Dubai 24/7 App or through its website: dm.gov.ae