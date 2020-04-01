UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Municipality Withdraws 6 Non-compliant Hand Sanitiser From Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:30 PM

Dubai Municipality withdraws 6 non-compliant hand sanitiser from market

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) Dubai Municipality withdrew six types of hand sanitisers that were proved non-compliant with the approved specifications, against the backdrop of an intensive inspection campaign to verify the safety of antimicrobial products, including hand sanitizers circulating in the local market.

A total of 102 samples of different sizes were taken from the products circulated in the market for the purpose of conformity tests and laboratory analysis. The tests showed that six samples did not comply with the approved specifications due to the presence of methanol, which is a colourless liquid with a pungent odour used as a solvent.

"It is highly toxic and hazardous to human health, and affects the nervous system, causes dizziness, headache, irritation of the skin and respiratory system, and causes blindness in severe poisoning cases," the civic body warned, adding that those non-conforming batches of the products were immediately withdrawn from the local market and banned from trading.

The products are LULU Hand Sanitizer - 500ml, COSMO Hand Sanitizer - 65ml, ZIVA Hand Sanitizer – 250 ml, FEAH Hand Sanitizer – 50ml, AMEYA Isopropyl Alcohol – 70ml and LULU Hand Sanitizer - 250ML.

"Coordination is underway with the local and Federal health and governmental agencies in order to permanently ban the trading of the batches of these products from all markets in the country," Dubai Municipality said, and emphasised the continued implementation of these campaigns periodically to ensure the circulation of products that are safe and compliant with the approved specifications.

The Municipality has urged consumers to report these non-conforming products through the Municipality's toll-free number 800900 or through the Dubai 24/7 App or through its website: dm.gov.ae

Related Topics

Dubai Market All From

Recent Stories

Figo, Anelka and Roberto Carlos back Dubai Sports ..

21 minutes ago

Sindh govt reserves five graveyards for burial of ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan Ministry of Health Launches Corona Helpli ..

50 minutes ago

28 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, 317 total

51 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber launches series of webinars to suppo ..

1 hour ago

PM asks people again to donate funds to fight agai ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.