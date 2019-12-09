UrduPoint.com
Dubai Police Receives Japanese Police Delegation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

Dubai Police receives Japanese Police Delegation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) A delegation from the Japanese National Police Agency recently visited the Child Protection Oasis at the Dubai Police within the framework of sharing knowledge and experience.

The Japanese delegation discussed child abuse and exploitation cases in Japan in which offenders used social media platforms to commit their crimes. They presented the efforts taken to ensure safe internet usage by young people. Both sides exchanged prevention practices and reviewed international situations surrounding the movement to end violence against children.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed about the services provided by the "Child Protection Oasis", which aims to provide a friendly and secure environment for abused children, promote confidence among children in the police, and provide human resources capable of handling children with high professionalism.

The Japanese delegation included Ibe Shinnosuke, Consul at the Consulate-General of Japan in Dubai; Akihito Fukuda, Chief Inspector of Juvenile Division at the Community Safety Bureau at the National Police Agency; and Kurita Masayuki, Superintendent of Juvenile Division at the Community Safety Bureau at the National Police Agency.

