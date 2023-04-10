Dubai Police team win NAS Wheelchair Basketball Championship

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) The Dubai Police General Command team defeated Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services 54-36 in the final of the Wheelchair Basketball Championship at the 10th NAS Sports Tournament in Dubai on Saturday.

Held under the theme “Limitless Abilities” and organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money and has been held every year during the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013 at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

Riding on a superb performance by former Egyptian national team player, Ashraf Abuzed, the Dubai Police General Command team led for most of the game and never trailed in the second half. They wrapped up the match without much fuss.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of DSC and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the tournament, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of DSC and Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee of the tournament, and Hassan Al Mazrouei, Tournament Director, gave away the prizes to the winners.

The RTA team finished third.

Dubai Police’s Ashraf Abuzed won the top player award, while Mansour Abdul Rahman of the RTA was adjudged the best scorer.

Majid Al-Usaimi, Executive Director of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, for his generous support for the People of Determination.

"Since the beginning of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, Sheikh Hamdan has generously supported the People of Determination and ordered the inclusion of competitions and sports for them in this largest sporting event of its kind during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“Through its numerous initiatives and events over the past ten years, the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has significantly contributed to integrating people with disabilities into society and introducing them to sports, particularly wheelchair basketball, which is growing in popularity in the UAE.”

Elsewhere, Emperor beat Fahood Zabeel 3-1 in the NAS Volleyball Championship’s third-place playoff match.

