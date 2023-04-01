UrduPoint.com

East Asia And Pacific Regional Growth To Accelerate To 5.1% In 2023 As China Rebounds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2023 | 07:45 PM

East Asia and Pacific regional growth to accelerate to 5.1% in 2023 as China rebounds

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2023) WASHINGTON, 1st April, 2023 (WAM) -– Growth in developing East Asia and the Pacific is forecast to accelerate in 2023 as China’s economy reopens, while the pace of growth in most of the economies in the rest of the region is anticipated to ease after a strong rebound last year, a World Bank report said.

Economic performance across the region, while robust, could be held back this year by slowing global growth, elevated commodity prices, and tightening financial conditions in response to persistent inflation, according to the World Bank’s East Asia and Pacific April 2023 Economic Update.

Growth in developing East Asia and the Pacific is forecast to accelerate to 5.1% in 2023 from 3.5% in 2022, as China’s reopening helps the economy rebound to a 5.1% pace from 3% last year. Growth in the region outside China is anticipated to moderate to 4.9% from the robust post-COVID-19 rebound of 5.8% in 2022, as inflation and elevated household debt in some countries weigh on consumption.

“Most major economies of East Asia and the Pacific have come through the difficulties of the pandemic but must now navigate a changed global landscape,” said World Bank East Asia and Pacific Vice President Manuela V. Ferro. “To regain momentum, there is work left to do to boost innovation, productivity, and to set the foundations for a greener recovery.”

Among the larger economies of the region, most, including Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, are anticipated to grow more modestly in 2023 than in 2022. Most Pacific Island countries are forecast to grow faster in 2023, but Fiji’s exceptionally strong economic pace in 2022 is likely to moderate.

Most countries in the EAP region have seen two decades of higher and more stable growth than economies in other regions. The result has been a striking decline in poverty and, in the last decade, also a decline in inequality. However, the catch-up to the per capita income levels of advanced economies has stalled in recent years as productivity growth and the pace of structural reforms has slowed. Addressing the significant “reform gap,” especially in services, could magnify the impact of the digital revolution and boost productivity in sectors from retail and finance to education and health.

The economies of the region must also cope with three important challenges as policymakers act to sustain and accelerate economic growth in the aftermath of COVID-19. Rising tensions between major trading partners will affect trade, investment, and technology flows across the region. The rapid aging of the major economies of East and Southeast Asia heralds a new set of challenges and risks with implications for economic growth, fiscal balances, and health. Finally, the region is particularly exposed to climate risks, in part due to the high density of population and economic activity along its coasts.

“De-globalization, aging, and climate change are casting a shadow over the growth prospects of a region that has thrived through trade and is growing old fast,” said World Bank East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Aaditya Mattoo. “However, promoting trade, addressing population dynamics, and enhancing climate resilience could strengthen growth.”

Related Topics

World World Bank Technology Education China Washington Indonesia Philippines Vietnam April National University From Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution explains penalty for organised ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for organised begging

6 minutes ago
 Albanian Prime Minister congratulates President of ..

Albanian Prime Minister congratulates President of UAE on new leadership appoint ..

6 minutes ago
 Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori becomes first ..

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori becomes first Arab increment lead for an IS ..

6 minutes ago
 Women in peacekeeping: UN Fund calls for new ideas ..

Women in peacekeeping: UN Fund calls for new ideas and investment

6 minutes ago
 Global sales of heat pumps grew by 11% in 2022, ac ..

Global sales of heat pumps grew by 11% in 2022, according to the latest IEA

6 minutes ago
 WTO Public Forum 2023 to examine how trade can con ..

WTO Public Forum 2023 to examine how trade can contribute to a greener, more sus ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.