UrduPoint.com

EDGE Announces Strategic Deal With Israel Aerospace Industries To Develop Advanced Unmanned Surface Vessels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

EDGE announces strategic deal with Israel Aerospace Industries to develop advanced unmanned surface vessels

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) EDGE Group, an advanced technology company for defence and beyond, Thursday entered a strategic agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel's major aerospace and aviation manufacturer, to jointly design a first-in-class series of 170 m-USV (modular-unmanned surface vessels) for the entire range of military and commercial applications.

EDGE is leveraging its entity, ADSB, the regional leader in the design, new build, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, to collaborate with the Israeli defence company to develop the state-of-the-art USVs. While ADSB will design the platform, integrate the control systems and payload, and develop the concept of operations (CONOPS), IAI will develop the autonomous control system and integrate various mission-payloads to the control system units according to the mission requirements.

Comprising advanced sensors, sonars and imaging systems that are integrated into a unified command and control system, the USV can operate either remotely, semi-autonomously or autonomously, requiring no human intervention. Designed to suit all customersâ€™ requirements, the bespoke vessel will offer unique capabilities in terms of modularity, payload, range, maneuverability, and performance.

Military applications for the USV include intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, border and littoral zone patrol, maritime security operations, mine detection and sweeping, submarine detection and anti-submarine warfare, deployment platform for VTOL vehicles and can also be customised for commercial applications such as oceanography, pollution monitoring, oil and gas exploration, transportation of materials and liquids, search and rescue, fire-fighting and first interventions.

Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of EDGE Group, said, "It is an important milestone for EDGE to forge collaborations with leading defence players such as IAI to strengthen our advanced technology portfolio."

He added, "Through this strategic alliance, we can ensure optimal autonomous operational solutions that minimise risk to human life, address key challenges for various industries, and enable a secure future for all. These developments will open many doors for us in local and global markets, military and commercial alike."

Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI, said, "We are proud to join hands with EDGE in this endeavour, which is another step towards our growing efforts and partnership in the region. This MoU brings together the best technological knowhow from both companies â€“ EDGE Groupâ€™s and ADSBâ€™ naval and commercial vessel expertise, and IAIâ€™s expertise in autonomous systems, robotics, and artificial intelligence â€“ for a joint Made in UAE effort, maximising both companies business opportunities and growth."

EDGE is an advanced technology group for defence that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Israel UAE Company Oil Vehicles Alliance Border Gas Market All From Agreement Best Top

Recent Stories

Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation ..

Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation to advance local medical resea ..

8 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign A ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh

8 minutes ago
 CEMS organised screening camp, walk & seminar to m ..

CEMS organised screening camp, walk & seminar to mark World Diabetes & COPD Day ..

18 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at UVAS

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at UVAS

18 minutes ago
 TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi released from jail

TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi released from jail

37 minutes ago
 PTCL & Ufone Annual Gala brings employees, familie ..

PTCL & Ufone Annual Gala brings employees, families together for fun extravaganz ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.