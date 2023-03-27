UrduPoint.com

EDGE Fortifies Its Technology, Defence Portfolio By Acquiring TRUST International Group

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) EDGE Group has announced the acquisition of UAE-based TRUST International Group, a defence trading specialist and major supplier of premium solutions to the UAE Armed Forces and security establishments.

TRUST will join EDGE within its Trading and Mission Support cluster, complementing the Group’s existing multi-domain capabilities.

Originally founded in 2004, TRUST acts as a supplier and military equipment provider to the UAE armed forces, helping with capability needs assessments, requirement identification, acquisition support, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service provision, and through partnerships with international companies.

Providing high-tech solutions to its customers, TRUST also specialises in logistics and supply chain services for land, aerial, maritime, C4ISR, and unmanned systems and also facilitates the supply of tactical equipment to military and security organisations.

On the acquisition, Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said, “We are pleased to have TRUST join our Group. As we rapidly expand our defence trading scope, we believe that acquiring TRUST is a logical step toward strengthening sovereign capabilities, extending our supply chain and broadening our opportunities for further growth.

The acquisition will allow both organisations to share manufacturing methods and expertise, as well as to provide TRUST with the necessary support to expand its talent base and scope of capabilities for further international reach.

Omar Al Zaabi, Trading and Mission Support Senior Vice President, said, “Fitting seamlessly into the Group, TRUST aligns with EDGE goals and values, as they are committed to providing innovative, cutting-edge solutions that improve performance for clients and the overall security and wellbeing of the UAE.”

The acquisition is yet another example of sensible defence sector consolidation to create a national champion with global outreach.

Ahmed Ibrahim, TRUST International Group CEO, said, “By combining our strengths, resources, and networks, EDGE and TRUST can create a more powerful force in the industry and deliver excellent value to customers and stakeholders. Our joining the Group will further position the UAE as a global leader in defence trading capabilities and an advanced military supplier, supporting the entire defence system.”

