UrduPoint.com

EDGE, Strata Join Forces To Boost UAE Aerostructures Manufacturing Capabilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 04:45 PM

EDGE, Strata join forces to boost UAE Aerostructures manufacturing capabilities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) EDGE Group entity, EPI, the precision engineering backbone of the UAE’s aerospace and defence industry, and Strata Manufacturing (Strata), the advanced manufacturing facility wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), have signed a framework agreement which will further boost the establishment of a sustainable aerospace industry in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement between the two UAE companies, signed by Christian Ziehe, CEO of EPI, and Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata, on the side-lines of the Dubai Airshow 2021, sets terms and conditions that will govern all future cooperation between EPI and Strata for Airbus and Boeing Aircraft Programmes.

Speaking on the synergy, Ziehe said: "EPI is pleased to collaborate with Strata on this mutually beneficial framework agreement that goes a long way in enhancing indigenous manufacturing capabilities. It comes at a time when the aerospace and defence sectors are re-orienting their priorities in the post-pandemic recovery phase. EPI is already a preferred regional supplier of Airbus aircraft parts, and in September 2020, we expanded our facilities to support manufacturing for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, strengthening our extant partnership. Given the unprecedented disruptions to local supply chains that look to remain for the medium term, there is today a real opportunity for local manufacturers to step up to the plate and prove their competencies."

Ismail said: "As a home-grown UAE manufacturer with more than a decade of experience in the aerospace manufacturing sector, Strata has established long-standing relationships with both Airbus and Boeing.

In fact, in December we celebrated a key milestone of our replication of Boeing’s capabilities in Al Ain, with the shipment of the first Boeing 787 vertical fin completely assembled outside of Boeing’s facilities in the US. Through this new partnership with EPI we will leverage our position as a trusted partner across the global aerospace supply chain, and further cement the ‘Made with Pride in the UAE’ brand."

From its facilities at Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park, Strata manufactures advanced composite aerostructures and, within a decade of its establishment, has built a reputation as the partner of choice for the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers. Its efforts have facilitated the UAE’s international presence in aerospace manufacturing with eight per cent of the world’s global fleet now bearing the ‘Made with Pride in the UAE’ seal of quality.

EPI manufactures high-quality complex engineering components for the defence, aerospace, and oil & gas (O&G) sectors and is equipped with advanced capabilities and cutting tools to carry out manufacturing engineering, machining, surface treatment, coating, repairing, and assemblies. The company is part of the Mission Support cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond, and one of the top 25 in the world.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Oil September December Gas 2020 Christian All Agreement Industry Top

Recent Stories

Opposition tries to bargain, blackmail on legislat ..

Opposition tries to bargain, blackmail on legislation of public interest: Senato ..

37 seconds ago
 DC witnesses' auction of vegetables, fruit

DC witnesses' auction of vegetables, fruit

38 seconds ago
 Burewala girls win basket ball championship defeat ..

Burewala girls win basket ball championship defeating Khanewal, Multan

45 seconds ago
 Putin, Raisi Discuss Cooperation, COVID-19, Afghan ..

Putin, Raisi Discuss Cooperation, COVID-19, Afghanistan, JCPOA - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally at 34,456,401, new cases in ..

India's COVID-19 tally at 34,456,401, new cases in one day lowest in 287 days

3 minutes ago
 Ugandan capital hit by twin blasts in 'attack' inj ..

Ugandan capital hit by twin blasts in 'attack' injuring two dozen

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.