Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling sphinx in Qena

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2023) An Egyptian archaeological mission from Ain Shams University uncovered a smiling sphinx of a Roman emperor and remains of a shrine during excavation work carried out today at the eastern side of Dendara Temple in Qena, where Horus Temple was once located.

According to Ahram Online, Former Minister of Antiquities and Professor of Egyptology at Ain Shams University Mamdouh El Damaty said the remains of the shrine are carved in limestone and consist of a two-level platform with foundations and a ramp.

In the shrine a mudbrick Byzantine basin with a ladder covered with plaster was found. During cleaning, a smiling sphinx carved in limestone was uncovered in the basin.

Studies will be carried out to read the stelae which could reveal the identity of the statue or the secrets of the area.

The mission, which started its excavation work in November, will continue its work in the area to uncover more of the Horus Temple blocks.