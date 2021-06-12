UrduPoint.com
Elected Membership Of UN Security Council Global Recognition Of UAE's Robust Diplomacy: Sultan Al-Jaber

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 09:15 PM

Elected membership of UN Security Council global recognition of UAE's robust diplomacy: Sultan Al-Jaber

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) ABU DHABI,12th June 2021 (WAM) - Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, said the UAE's elected membership of UN Security Council for 2022-2023 is a testament to the international community’s confidence in the UAE and its robust diplomacy.

He congratulated the UAE’s leadership, government and people, noting: "Winning a seat on the UN Security Council is a further recognition of our country’s successful diplomatic approach, and its dedication to the principles of justice, truth, tolerance and human fraternity."

Al Jaber said the Emirati diplomatic teams, under the direction of the UAE’s leadership, have built bridges of cooperation across the world that have helped secure peace and stability in the pursuit of socioeconomic development for humanity at large.

