Emirates Arabian Horse Society holds first owners, breeders forum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) yesterday held its first forum for Arabian horse owners and breeders on Zoom, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the EAHS board of Directors, and the supervision of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the EAHS Board of Directors.

The forum aims to enable UAE-based Arabian horse owners and breeders to discuss the requirements and their preparations for the next season, as well as to listen to views regarding championships, registration and veterinary services, e-services and related activities.

In his opening speech, Mohammed Al Harbi, EAHS Director-General, highlighted the forum's main objective to discuss the various services provided by the society, as part of its efforts to consider the feedback of owners and breeders, as they are major contributors to its success and excellence.

Despite COVID-19 precautionary measures, the society's activities and events have all been successful, he said, noting that they have more programmes and plans to be implemented during the upcoming season.

There are also plans to hold a training course for arbitrators and exhibitors participating in the coming season, as part of our comprehensive programme to develop the capabilities of Emiratis, Al Harbi added.

The forum saw a huge turnout of owners and breeders, who praised the society’s efforts to hear their views and provide stellar services.