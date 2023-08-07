Open Menu

Emirates Delivers Launches Services In Kuwait

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) Emirates Delivers, the e-commerce delivery platform of Emirates SkyCargo, has launched its services in Kuwait, facilitating fast, reliable, and cost-effective international delivery of items purchased from the UK and the US to shoppers in Kuwait.

Whether buying from a large e-commerce retailer or an online independent boutique, making savings during international sales like Black Friday or simply shopping from country-exclusive retail outlets, Emirates Delivers provides a seamless door-to-door transport solution with competitive shipping rates to bring customers the best e-commerce purchases from the UK and the US in just 3 to 5 working days.

Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said, “Building on the success that Emirates Delivers has established in the UAE, we are excited to achieve the next step in our broader e-commerce strategy by expanding to Kuwait. While the global e-commerce market continues to flourish, recent years have shown a clear uptick in markets which were not previously offered the same access and options, such as Kuwait and the wider middle East.

Now, more customers are searching for a reliable and trusted partner, not just to make the initial purchase from, but to handle the transportation of purchases.

"Leveraging Emirates’ global network, the frequency of flights, our wide body capacity, and the trust and longstanding relationships we’ve built with consumers in market, Emirates Delivers is well placed to answer this need.”

To utilize Emirates Delivers, customers first have to register free of charge on www.emiratesdelivers.com, where they will be given a unique shipping address in both the UK and the US. This allows users to immediately start shopping online from their favourite brands, using the unique address during check-out.

