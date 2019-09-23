(@imziishan)

The Emirates Diplomatic Academy, EDA, organised an interactive dialogue with Turki Al Dakheel, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, on the occasion of the 89th KSA National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The Emirates Diplomatic academy, EDA, organised an interactive dialogue with Turki Al Dakheel, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, on the occasion of the 89th KSA National Day.

The session was attended by Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and member of the board of Trustees of the EDA, representatives of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, alongside students, faculty and staff of EDA.

Al Dakheel commenced with a discussion on Saudi foreign policy and the brotherly relations between KSA and UAE. He presented the components of the strategic partnership between both nations, which rests on common human values based on dignity, security and welfare of man and fight of extremism.

The Ambassador spoke about the far-reaching Saudi-Emirati alliance that seeks to maintain regional security and stability, and to address any attempts that separate states and tear the fabric of their societies. The two nations also strive to collaboratively face the destructive challenges in current times, underlined by uncertainties.

He also touched on the effectiveness of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council and its role in drawing a participatory map that promotes positive competition. He highlighted the nations’ important economic ties, stressing that bilateral trade during the first half of the year exceeded AED38.4 billion, making KSA the fourth largest global trading partner of the Emirates.

The ambassador has accumulated life experiences with important milestones of professional, media, literary, research and academic achievements. He shared his extensive experience, refined by events, to offer his insight into history, philosophy, science, language and Arab and Islamic heritage.

In his speech to the students, Al Dakheel said: "I am pleased to talk to you, and I hope to give you what adds value to your information and enhances your knowledge."

Sharing insights with EDA’s students, he added: "Make sure that you clarify the obvious things.

Do not hesitate to repeat information in order to communicate your views and positions. You must always realise that people are similar. We are all human beings and must possess the values of openness, tolerance and humanity and be understanding towards different cultures."

Al Dakheel concluded his dialogue with the students, urging them to pay attention to the Arabic language, keeping in mind the necessity to be open to learn other languages and civilizations. It is also important to adhere to the fixed values that mothers plant in their children. He commended the memory of his mother who instilled in him the values of tolerance and high morals in the love of the homeland and the advancement of humanity.

At the end of the session, Nusseibeh thanked the Ambassador for sharing his experiences with the audience: "We are delighted to host His Excellency Turki Al Dakheel at EDA, where he shared with students his rich experience from his professional and personal life. He also highlighted important qualities that are essential for today's diplomats, enhancing students' knowledge and inspiring them for their future assignments."

Nusseibeh added: "The UAE’s wise leadership is always keen to establish and consolidate bilateral relations between our two countries. We make unremitting efforts to imbue the essence of this partnership to successive generations, so that this relationship continues to flourish for generations to come."

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have a strong brotherly relationship, reinforced by ties of blood, heritage and common destiny, and strategic coordination in several areas. The roots of these solid ties go back to the depth of history. The relationship between them is an exceptional exemplary relationship that opens up broad prospects for achieving more common successes in light of the growing paths of integration and constructive cooperation between the two.