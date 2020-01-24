Emirates marks 20 years of operations to Bahrain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2020) On 25th January 2000, Emirates took off from Dubai International Airport headed for Bahrain. When the B777-200 landed, it marked a major milestone for the airline – its first flight to the country.

Twenty years later, the route has gone from strength-to-strength, and since the first flight, more than 6.7 million passengers have flown with Emirates on the route to Dubai.

Emirates continues to play an instrumental role in serving the skies and communities in Bahrain, helping passengers seamlessly connect to a network of over 150 global destinations. The airline has progressively grown its presence in the Kingdom, going from two daily flights to four daily services, as part of its commitment to delivering the best in terms of network, convenient schedules and onboard products and services to Bahraini travelers.

Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations for Gulf, middle East and Central Asia said: "As we celebrate 20 years of service in Bahrain, a significant market in this region, we remain focused of delivering the best onboard experience possible for our Bahraini customers, and unparalleled connections through Dubai and beyond.

The connectivity Emirates has provided has been, and continues to be pivotal for business and tourism in Bahrain – all helping to drive vital economic activity. We are proud to have served Bahrain for two decades and hope to continue growing our operations, sustaining our buoyant performance, and building a footprint of excellence in this market. The UAE and Bahrain have also enjoyed strong ties and mutual understanding, and we hope to continue to strengthen this positive relationship."

Bahrain’s economy is one of the most diverse in the region, and Emirates helps to play an important role in supporting the country’s thriving trade relations with the UAE, currently estimated at US$878 million in 2018.

Emirates’ four daily flights, with a SkyCargo bellyhold capacity of up to 23 tonnes per flight on the Boeing 777-300ER, have helped to facilitate carriage of close to 130,000 tonnes of cargo to and from Bahrain over the last five years, transporting goods such as fruits, vegetables, meat, machinery and equipment. Emirates’ global network has also enabled local exporters to connect to both developed and emerging markets in the east.