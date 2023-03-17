UrduPoint.com

Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry Of Education Sign Cooperation Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Education sign cooperation agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2023) The Emirates National Schools and the Ministry of Public Education of Uzbekistan have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening their academic and educational relations.

The agreement was signed by Umarova Khilola Uktamovna, the Minister of Public Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Dr. Abdullah Maghrabi, the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the board of Directors of the Emirates National Schools, during a ceremony held at the Emirates National Schools headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Uktamovna emphasised that the agreement is in line with the best standards for developing educational curriculums and will enhance students’ skills. She also expressed Uzbekistan's eagerness to learn from the UAE’s distinguished education system and commended the significant efforts made by the Emirates National Schools to improve the quality of education.

Dr. Maghrabi stated that the agreement aligns with the Emirates National Schools' ongoing commitment to enhancing partnerships, diversifying their educational strategy, increasing their openness to diverse global experiences in the education sector, and strengthening the UAE’s prominent regional and global stature in the sector, as per the directives of its leadership.

The agreement entails facilitating visits between academic cadres from both countries and including the Arabic language as a second language in Uzbekistan. The agreement also allows for the possible implementation of short-term professional development programmes for Uzbek teachers in the UAE, supported by the Emirates National Schools.

Related Topics

Education UAE Abu Dhabi Uzbekistan From Agreement Best Arab

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Herita ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Mleiha

25 minutes ago
 UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions ..

UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions on Afghanistan coordinated by ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in ene ..

UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in energy and climate action fields

3 hours ago
 9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives ..

9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management gradua ..

3 hours ago

Rabdan Academy holds ‘Promising Practices Forum’ with participation of leadi ..

3 hours ago
 Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable ..

Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable energy, reducing emissions

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.