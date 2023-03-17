Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Education sign cooperation agreement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2023) The Emirates National Schools and the Ministry of Public Education of Uzbekistan have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening their academic and educational relations.

The agreement was signed by Umarova Khilola Uktamovna, the Minister of Public Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Dr. Abdullah Maghrabi, the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the board of Directors of the Emirates National Schools, during a ceremony held at the Emirates National Schools headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Uktamovna emphasised that the agreement is in line with the best standards for developing educational curriculums and will enhance students’ skills. She also expressed Uzbekistan's eagerness to learn from the UAE’s distinguished education system and commended the significant efforts made by the Emirates National Schools to improve the quality of education.

Dr. Maghrabi stated that the agreement aligns with the Emirates National Schools' ongoing commitment to enhancing partnerships, diversifying their educational strategy, increasing their openness to diverse global experiences in the education sector, and strengthening the UAE’s prominent regional and global stature in the sector, as per the directives of its leadership.

The agreement entails facilitating visits between academic cadres from both countries and including the Arabic language as a second language in Uzbekistan. The agreement also allows for the possible implementation of short-term professional development programmes for Uzbek teachers in the UAE, supported by the Emirates National Schools.