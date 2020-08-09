Emirates Post Group signs agreement to streamline licensing processes for courier companies

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) Emirates Post Group has signed a partnership agreement with the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, RAK DED, to put into place processes to expedite the issuance of licenses for courier and delivery companies.

With the agreement, the service period for the license delivery process will be reduced to 1-2 working days, from the previous processing time of 10 working days.

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company, and Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shayeb Al Naqbi, Director-General of Ras Al-Khaimah Department of Economic Development, in the presence of a number of officials.

The partnership reflects the ongoing move by UAE’s leadership to streamline government processes and increase efficiencies across all government departments. The move is expected to help increase the ease of doing business in the Emirates by providing companies and entrepreneurs requisite licenses in a timely manner.

With this new collaboration, the customers looking to file for a courier delivery license in Ras Al Khaimah can submit all the paperwork with RAK DED online, omitting visits to Emirates Post Group.

If all paperwork is in order, RAK DED will issue the necessary licenses.

At the signing, Al Ashram stressed the importance of continuously enhancing systems to keep pace with the rapid changes in the business sector. He emphasised the role the new partnership will have in bringing processes on par with global standards, elevating the customer experience and supporting a constantly evolving business sector.

He added, "Our partnership with RAK DED is symbolic of the path the UAE is taking towards transitioning into a streamlined, digital economy. By joining forces with other government entities, we can collaboratively design solutions for key issues, roll out best practices across the board, and raise the standards of the service from start to finish."

Dr. Al Naqbi commented, "This partnership will enhance the mutual services between the two sides for the good of their businesses, including the simplification of licensing procedures. This will raise the satisfaction of these (courier) companies with the mutual services provided and achieve the strategic directions in facilitating access to the services of both parties.