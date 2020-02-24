Emirates Post invites students to participate in letter-writing competition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) Emirates Post announced that participants can now start sending their submissions for the 49th Universal Postal Union, UPU, annual letter-writing competition for schoolchildren aged between 10 and 15 years, under the new 2020 inspirational theme, "Write a message to an adult about the world we live in".

Organised by Emirates Post as part of the UPU's global initiative, a UN body that oversees the world’s post, the competition aims to encourage the youth to enhance their writing skills and ability to clearly express their thoughts by introducing them to the art of letter writing.

Yousuf Mohd Siddiq Alkhaja, Chief business Officer – Retail of Emirates Post, said, "As supporters of local talent and advocates of creativity, Emirates Post is proud to be part of an initiative that ignites the passion for writing in the hearts of young people in the country, stimulates their intellect, educates them on the importance and rich history of written letters, and sheds light on the importance of postal services in our lives.

"

Emirates Post has invited schoolchildren to participate in the competition by submitting a 500-1000-word letter in English or Arabic by 31st March, 2020. Based on international evaluation standards, three national winners will be selected, with the letter of the first-place winner representing the UAE at the international round of the competition, alongside other winners from around the world. The three national winners will receive their prizes at a celebration on World Post Day.

The conditions of the competition include that the letter is recent, not previously published and that three copies are submitted, one handwritten and two electronic versions (one in Word format and the other in PDF).