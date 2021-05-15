UrduPoint.com
Emirates Red Crescent Starts First Phase Of COVID Vaccination Programme For Refugees, Displaced People In Jordan, Iraq

Sat 15th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent has launched the first phase of a vaccination programme for tens of thousands of refugees and displaced persons in Jordan and Iraq as part of the medical assistance provided by the UAE's Primary humanitarian arm to help the two nations confront the COVID-19 pandemic and to speed up the recovery drive.

This is in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Honorary Chairwoman of the ERC, under the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, (Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent).

The medical assistance -provided in partnership with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, and in coordination with the health ministries in Iraq and Jordan as well as the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency- will benefit 12,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan and 15,000 Iraqi displaced people and Syrian refugees in Iraqi Kurdistan. In the meantime, the ERC is forging ahead with providing essential humanitarian supplies to the refugees and displaced in both countries.

Two ERC delegations will leave the UAE over the coming few days for Iraq and Jordan to oversee the implementation of the UAE health initiatives there and meet the immediate needs of refugees and displaced there.

ERC Secretary General, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, highlighted the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, to drive the efforts made by the UAE to stem the spread of coronavirus as part of the country's contributions to the global battle against the pandemic. He also highlighted the role of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan and his significant support for the refugees and displaced persons living inside and outside camps.

Al Falahi added that the ERC will start with vaccinating severe cases, including the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases, noting that the COVID-19 vaccines will help fight the new emerging strains of the virus.

Dr Gamal Mohamed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health- Abu Dhabi, said the medical initiative reflects the role played by the UAE to confront the pandemic and stand by the sisterly and friendly nations. He hailed the ongoing collaboration with various local health departments in Iraq and Jordan.

