Emirates Red Crescent, TECOM Group Partner To Launch 'The Good Store' Virtual Donation Experience

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2023) Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and TECOM Group have partnered to launch “The Good Store”, a joint donation drive for Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

The Good Store initiative provides an immersive shopping-inspired experience that makes donating to ERC swift and easy for more than 105,000 students and professionals based across TECOM Group’s business districts.

Community members and visitors can donate through branded posters and billboards with scannable QR codes conveniently located across Dubai internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai Science Park.

People can choose how their contribution will be used and distributed, with options to donate essential items such as food, clothing and shelter materials, or earthquake relief funds for Turkiye and Syria.

The Good Store will also come to life through an immersive pop-up grocery store in d3. Visitors can step into the phygital experience located between buildings 1 and 2 at d3.

The donation experience is also mobilised for people on the move. In the spirit of the Holy Month, a Ramadan-themed cart will roam the business districts, raising awareness for The Good Store and encouraging passers-by to donate on the spot.