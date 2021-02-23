Emirates SkyCargo participates in Gulfood 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Emirates SkyCargo is underlining its commitment to the international food and beverage industry with its participation in Gulfood 2021, the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade exhibition in Dubai between 21st and 25th February 2021.

The event brings together a wide range of participants from the food and beverage sourcing ecosystem from around the world.

The company in a press release said that Emirates SkyCargo has participated in previous editions of Gulfood and has also successfully introduced some of its small business customers from around the world to major food and beverage sourcing companies at the event. This year, Emirates SkyCargo will also be inviting some of its significant logistics partners and customers to jointly present logistics capabilities at its stand.

"Emirates SkyCargo powers an important segment of the global cross-border logistics in trade of food and beverages, transporting fruits and vegetables, seafood, meat, food ingredients and ready to consume food and beverage items on its flights across six continents," it stated.

During the pandemic year, Emirates SkyCargo continued the vital task of maintaining connectivity for food items, playing an important role in maintaining food security and providing a steady stream of income to communities exporting food and produce. "The air cargo carrier managed this feat despite numerous challenges, including the severe restriction of air cargo capacity during the initial stages of the pandemic due to the complete suspension of passenger flights," the air cargo company added.

Overall, between January and December 2020, Emirates SkyCargo transported on an average over 600 tonnes of food and beverage items every day on its flights. The air cargo carrier helped bring in more than 125,000 tonnes of food into the GCC region helping maintain uninterrupted supply chains for food items during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some of the diverse food items transported globally on Emirates SkyCargo included cherries and salmon from Chile, avocadoes and berries from Mexico, strawberries and sweet potatoes from Egypt, green beans and pineapples from Kenya, salmon from Norway, wine and cheese from France and Italy, coconuts and jackfruit from Thailand, mangoes from India, blueberries from the UK, meat from Australia and New Zealand and many others,"

With its global network spanning more than 130 cities and a modern fleet of all wide body aircraft, Emirates SkyCargo is well positioned to rapidly transport food and other perishables from one part of the world to another. With its specialised product ‘Emirates Fresh’, the air cargo carrier is also able to ensure that food items retain their freshness during the journey from origin to destination. Emirates’ flights facilitate an important trade lane for food exports between international markets, allowing food exporters to connect with customers in new and established markets.