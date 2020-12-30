UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates SkyCargo Successfully Transports Brazilian Satellite

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:15 PM

Emirates SkyCargo successfully transports Brazilian satellite

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) DUBAI/ SAO PAULO, 30th December 2020 (WAM) - Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates airline has successfully executed a cargo charter to transport the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 from Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil to Chennai, India. This is the first time that Emirates SkyCargo has transported a space satellite from South America.

Amazonia-1 is the first satellite to have been developed completely in Brazil by the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), Brazil’s apex body dedicated for space research and exploration. The satellite took eight years to be developed and once launched into space, will help monitor the ecosystem of the Amazon rainforest, the world’s largest tropical rainforest. The satellite is due to be sent to space in February 2021 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on the East coast of India.

Emirates SkyCargo had to undertake extensive preparations for this charter flight to ensure the safe and secure transport of the satellite. The air cargo carrier had to apply for special permission to operate a Boeing 777 freighter from Sao Jose dos Campos airport to uplift the satellite. Emirates SkyCargo together with the INPE, the airport and local partners conducted two comprehensive simulation sessions ahead of the transport date to be able to transport the sensitive cargo safely from the airport.

During the transportation process, the Amazonia-1 satellite was dismantled into multiple components to facilitate easy loading and unloading from the aircraft. The satellite components were packed inside large containers to avoid any damage during the transport. Overall, the total cargo weighed around 22 tonnes. Four members of the team from INPE also travelled with the satellite to continuously monitor the status of the cargo during the flight from Sao Jose dos Campos to Dubai and then onwards to Chennai, India.

Emirates SkyCargo has expertise in transporting satellites and other cargo developed for space technology. In 2018, the carrier transported Khalifasat, the first satellite developed completely by Emirati engineers at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre from Dubai to Seoul.

In Brazil, Emirates SkyCargo operates scheduled cargo flights to Sao Paulo and Viracopos airports, allowing exporters and importers from the country to connect with their global customers.

Related Topics

India World Technology Dubai Sao Jose Dos Campos Sao Paulo Rashid Chennai Seoul Brazil February December 2018 2020 From Airport Satellites

Recent Stories

Pacer Shaheen Afridi will remain under observation ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates anticipates peak travel period at start o ..

6 minutes ago

District admin Swat holds Kuli Katchehri in Sher P ..

20 seconds ago

VC expresses grief over Kamran Azizullah Abro demi ..

26 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast for next 24 hours

3 minutes ago

Four robbers held in sialkot

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.