Emirates Steel’s headquarter receives LEED Platinum Rating

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Emirates Steel’s headquarter and warehouse in Musaffah Industrial Area in Abu Dhabi has received the Platinum Rating for green buildings from Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED v4) awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), achieving 80 and 82 points respectively.

"Emirates Steel is committed to the highest standards of sustainability and efficiency in all projects and initiatives. Receiving the Platinum Rating for green buildings from LEED highlights our sustainability efforts and leadership. This supports the national plans and strategies promoting natural resources’ sustainability, energy and water conservation, and adopting green practices in every facet of our lives," said Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel.

"Our existing headquarter and warehouse building have been upgraded to fulfill the green buildings’ standards. This helped us rationalise our energy consumption, improve buildings’ indoor environment quality, enhance its thermal insulation, find new sustainable solutions for waste management, and other LEED requirements. This helps us maximise our contribution in reducing emissions, promoting sustainability and protecting our environment," added Al Remeithi.

In October 2020, Emirates Steel became the first steel manufacturer in the region and one of the first 50 companies in the world to be verified for LEED documentation for its products. Its high-quality steel products comply with international and local Green Building rating systems, such as (LEED) and Abu Dhabi ESTIDAMA programme.