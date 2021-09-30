Emirati Hisham Al Taher an advisor to African Electronic Sports Federation

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, was elected as the President of the African Electronic Sports Federation, during the Federation's Constituent General Assembly meetings.

The federation’s board of directors, based in Egypt, also chose Emirati Hisham Al Taher as an advisor to the federation, thanks to his substantial expertise in international organisational affairs and the regional and global action environment of electronic sports.

The federation's articles of incorporation and statute were also approved by the board, in line with the nature of electronic sports, to encourage countries to establish national electronic sports federations and support their efforts to offer legal and technical advice.

During the meeting, Dr. Sobhi thanked the representatives of African nations for trusting and voting for him, stressing the federation will help make electronic sports an African priority.

The first African electronic sports championship will be organised and gather leading countries and teams, he added, highlighting that the relations with regional and global organisations and federations will be supported.