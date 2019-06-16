Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam-Moscow

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam - Moscow, which ran over two days in the Russian capital, saw Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bagging 48 medals on the international competition.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam brought to Russia some of the best Jiu-Jitsu competitors in the world, with more than 550 male and female players from various world continents having participated.

The UAE champs won eight medals Sunday, including one gold, five silvers and two bronzes, after bagging 40 medals in yesterday's competitions, finishing third after Russia and Brazil in the final ranking.

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam - Moscow is part of the AJP World Ranking and Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Qualifying Series.

UAE Ambassador to Russian Federation Maadhad Hareb Mughair Al Khail attended today's competitions and presented them with medals.