UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu Champs Bag 48 Medals In Abu Dhabi Grand Slam-Moscow

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 11:15 PM

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam-Moscow

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam - Moscow, which ran over two days in the Russian capital, saw Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bagging 48 medals on the international competition.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam brought to Russia some of the best Jiu-Jitsu competitors in the world, with more than 550 male and female players from various world continents having participated.

The UAE champs won eight medals Sunday, including one gold, five silvers and two bronzes, after bagging 40 medals in yesterday's competitions, finishing third after Russia and Brazil in the final ranking.

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam - Moscow is part of the AJP World Ranking and Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Qualifying Series.

UAE Ambassador to Russian Federation Maadhad Hareb Mughair Al Khail attended today's competitions and presented them with medals.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Male Brazil Sunday Gold From Best

Recent Stories

DPC and Facebook to hold region’s first Facebook ..

30 minutes ago

Long-term interest rate SWAPs maintain upward tren ..

1 hour ago

Training workshops for DoH-licensed physicians

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President review reg ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Digital Government launches &#039;Open Data ..

2 hours ago

Capital of listed public joint stock companies up ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.