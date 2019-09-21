Emirati voters overseas to cast votes for FNC election tomorrow

Eligible Emirati voters overseas will cast their votes for the 4th Federal National Council, FNC, elections at the UAE embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions abroad on Sunday, 22nd September

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) Eligible Emirati voters overseas will cast their votes for the 4th Federal National Council, FNC, elections at the UAE embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions abroad on Sunday, 22nd September.

The overseas stations were part of its efforts to enable citizens abroad to exercise their right to vote, the NEC said.

Voting abroad will continue for two days at 118 polling stations designated by the National Election Commission, NEC, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Polling stations abroad will be receiving voters through Monday between 10:00 and 18:00 local time in the cities where polling stations are located.

Locally, the NEC approved 39 centres for the main election day, on 5th October, 2019.

The overseas voting will be followed by the early voting period, which allows voters who are present in the country but wish to cast their ballots early from 1st to 3rd October, 2019, in nine polling stations in all emirates from 10:00 to 18:00.

Members of the Electoral College can check the address of the diplomatic missions abroad on the NEC website at www.uaenec.ae.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for National Council Affairs and Chairman of the NEC, stated that allowing Emiratis abroad to cast their votes was aimed at ensuring greater participation in the electoral process and enabling them to exercise their right to vote.

He said, "Keenness of members of electoral bodies who are abroad whether, for work, treatment or study to participate in the electoral process based on their loyalty and national affiliation required all preparations to ensure the full readiness of the 118 polling stations designated for overseas voting in diplomatic missions."

He commended the efforts between the National Election Commission and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to achieve the readiness at all voting centres around the world and to ensure transparency, integrity and accuracy of the electoral process and its smooth and regular operation.