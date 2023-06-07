UrduPoint.com

ENEC Highlights Important Role Of Communication Experts In Doubling Global Nuclear Energy Fleet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 10:30 PM

ENEC highlights important role of communication experts in doubling global nuclear energy fleet

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 7th June, 2023 (WAM) – Communication experts from the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) joined international specialists and colleagues from nuclear plants around the world for the first edition of the Global Nuclear Communications Forum, hosted by the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) in Abu Dhabi, taking place 6-7 June 2023.

The Forum convened nuclear energy industry officials, experts and communication leaders from WANO member countries to inform and align the industry on the key trends, lessons learned and opportunities in global nuclear communications, public perception, and future technologies in line with WANO’s mission to share knowledge and insights on the pathway to nuclear excellence.

In the welcome remarks delivered at the Forum, Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said that government support and public perception is rapidly changing on nuclear energy around the world. He added: “Nuclear energy is essential in achieving Net Zero. the International Energy Agency says that nuclear capacity will need to double to achieve global Net Zero targets by 2050.

That means we will need to develop hundreds of new units and support newcomer nations to effectively communicate with their workforces and communities to ensure we deliver and operate all of these new units to the highest standards of safety, quality and nuclear excellence”.

For more than a decade, ENEC has worked to continuously engage and educate all members of the UAE’s communities on how nuclear energy works and the great benefits it brings. ENEC’s communications approach, coupled with its delivery of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in line with all UAE regulations and international standards, has led to the country having one of the highest levels of public support globally for nuclear energy at 81%.

For all nuclear plants, internal communications is key for establishing a culture of nuclear safety. WANO’s mission includes supporting each member organization, as well as those countries looking to become members in the future to develop their nuclear energy programs in a safe manner and enable positive public support.

Related Topics

World Nuclear UAE Abu Dhabi June All From Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets members of American Jewis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets members of American Jewish Committee

15 minutes ago
 CBUAE&#039;s balance sheet hit all-time-high of AE ..

CBUAE&#039;s balance sheet hit all-time-high of AED594 bn by end of March

45 minutes ago
 US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on Interna ..

US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on International Crimes - UN Representat ..

50 minutes ago
 Real Estate Consultant Association discusses propo ..

Real Estate Consultant Association discusses proposed taxes with state minister

47 minutes ago
 Smog from Canada wildfires blankets New York

Smog from Canada wildfires blankets New York

47 minutes ago
 FBI Aided Ukrainian Effort to Censor Social Media ..

FBI Aided Ukrainian Effort to Censor Social Media Accounts, Journalists - Twitte ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.