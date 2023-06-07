ENEC highlights important role of communication experts in doubling global nuclear energy fleet

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 7th June, 2023 (WAM) – Communication experts from the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) joined international specialists and colleagues from nuclear plants around the world for the first edition of the Global Nuclear Communications Forum, hosted by the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) in Abu Dhabi, taking place 6-7 June 2023.

The Forum convened nuclear energy industry officials, experts and communication leaders from WANO member countries to inform and align the industry on the key trends, lessons learned and opportunities in global nuclear communications, public perception, and future technologies in line with WANO’s mission to share knowledge and insights on the pathway to nuclear excellence.

In the welcome remarks delivered at the Forum, Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said that government support and public perception is rapidly changing on nuclear energy around the world. He added: “Nuclear energy is essential in achieving Net Zero. the International Energy Agency says that nuclear capacity will need to double to achieve global Net Zero targets by 2050.

That means we will need to develop hundreds of new units and support newcomer nations to effectively communicate with their workforces and communities to ensure we deliver and operate all of these new units to the highest standards of safety, quality and nuclear excellence”.

For more than a decade, ENEC has worked to continuously engage and educate all members of the UAE’s communities on how nuclear energy works and the great benefits it brings. ENEC’s communications approach, coupled with its delivery of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in line with all UAE regulations and international standards, has led to the country having one of the highest levels of public support globally for nuclear energy at 81%.

For all nuclear plants, internal communications is key for establishing a culture of nuclear safety. WANO’s mission includes supporting each member organization, as well as those countries looking to become members in the future to develop their nuclear energy programs in a safe manner and enable positive public support.

