ENOC Group achieves AED 6.1 million savings from Energy and Resource Management projects in 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Emirates National Oil Company Group (ENOC Group), the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, has achieved AED 6.1 million savings from Energy and Resource Management (E&RM) projects in 2021; recording cumulative savings of AED 108 million from innovative energy efficiency measures implemented across the Group over the last five years.

The announcement was made ahead of the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai.

ENOC Group has been working consistently to deliver sustainable value and industry-leading performance for all its stakeholders. This accomplishment highlights the significant progress made by ENOC Group in applying energy and resource management strategies across its operations by adopting sustainable best practices. The Group’s E&RM projects include solar photovoltaic panel implementation across the retail sites and various operations, in addition to LED retrofits, and the utilisation of innovative sustainable solutions, such as evaporative cooling and much more.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, "Sustainability is embedded within our plans and strategies across all operations. We have a vision to be an innovative energy partner, delivering sustainable value and industry-leading performance to all our stakeholders.

The ER&M savings is a testament of our sustainable efforts to create a culture of energy usage effectiveness and rationalisation within our organisation. We are proud of our achievements, and we will continue to drive sustainable business operations."

ENOC’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai aligns with the event’s theme of ‘connecting minds, creating the future’ with a strong focus on sustainability. The Group has constructed a state-of-the-art pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai site. Under the theme of ‘Reimagine Energy’, the pavilion has been constructed to meet sustainability and design standards put forward by the Expo 2020 Dubai team, integrating legacy into the build plan by focusing on local and recyclable materials.

The Group has also built an innovatively designed Service Station of the Future at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, which will support the logistical needs of Expo 2020’s fleet. It is the world’s first-of-its-kind service station that harnesses the power of renewables and marks a new era for the future of fuel. The station has been inspired by the Ghaf, UAE’s national tree known for its sustainability and deep roots that make it resilient even in harsh weather conditions. The station incorporates several sustainability features many of which are the first to be installed at any service station worldwide.