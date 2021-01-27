ENOC launches dedicated aviation portal for customer jet fuel orders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) ENOC Group recently launched a dedicated aviation portal, https://myfuel.enoc.com that includes a host of functional benefits to enhance customer and B2B relations.

The new portal includes tools and capabilities that will enable the initiation of nominations (online orders), 24/7 customer dashboard access to account statements and fuel price, as well as the around the clock support for customers and partners.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, "The COVID-19 crisis has impacted the entire world and has affected businesses operating across numerous sectors; including the aviation sector which has been significantly hit by the pandemic and its aftermath.

"Nonetheless, the aviation sector is witnessing a gradual recovery, with a slow and steady increase in the number of passengers; and in turn in airlines operations. As such, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to offer our customers solutions that can enhance their operations. We firmly believe in incorporating flexibility and relevance to add value to our partners; especially during times of unprecedented change," he added.

The enhanced digital service offering applies to customers and business partners operating within commercial aviation, military aviation, general aviation, private jet operators and owners, as well as other fuel providers.