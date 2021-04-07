ENOC to invest AED250 million in promoting digital transformation across group

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) The ENOC Group today unveiled its plans to invest AED250 million of its overall 2021 expenditure towards further promoting its digital transformation strategy.

As a national champion, ENOC’s growth strategy will place a strong emphasis on enhancing its business and operations through digitalisation; which will play a key component in optimising operations and identifying synergies within its businesses, while continuing to serve its main goal of meeting the growing energy demand in Dubai and the UAE.

The Primary focus of the group’s strategy is to leverage its competencies across the energy value chain to identify new avenues for growth, while gearing its efforts towards customer centricity, thereby enabling the growth of the energy sector.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, "The year 2020 was an unprecedented year for all and at ENOC we believe that it also presented great opportunities. It made us re-evaluate our operations and urged us to adopt innovative measures to keep up with the fast-paced transformation that our sector is going through. Understanding the current market realities allowed us to introduce changes to emerge as an agile, resilient and future-ready organisation while aligning our efforts with the national mandate."

"While increasing our market share remains a priority, we are focused on strengthening our business to ensure that we have the capabilities to face any future challenges. As we gear up to our nation’s Golden Jubilee, we remain committed to our leadership’s vision to honour our past achievements and continue investing to further our digital acceleration and maintaining sustainable growth and diversification to meet the UAE’s growing energy demands," he stated.

In 2019, the group launched "Next", an accelerator programme designed to unlock growth opportunities and tackle challenges in the energy sector through building new digital ventures for business-to-business and consumer categories. Under Next, it introduced two digital ventures, ENOC Link, a digital mobile fuel delivery service for businesses in the UAE, and "Beema", the UAE's first pay-per-kilometre car insurance.

ENOC also introduced "Masar", its innovative digital transformation programme designed to offer complete digital integration of all its divisions to enhance efficiencies across its core operational and support functions.

Furthermore, the group also plans to educate the current and potential employees on the importance of digitalisation and why it is crucial for its growth for the next 15 to 20 years.

"We are on track with our Emiratisation efforts to achieve 50 percent by 2021 and are dedicating our efforts to hone our young national talents. We will dedicate our time and resources to ensure that our employees fully understand the potential that digitalisation has to offer," Al Falasi added.

In 2020, despite the challenges, the group achieved significant milestones through developing new business models. These included the optimisation of retail non-fuel business, increasing capabilities of its storage and terminalling arm, enhancing the performance of its various subsidiaries, which ultimately contributed to 60 percent in budgetary savings.