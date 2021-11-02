EPAA announces launch of 10th Sharjah Sustainability Award

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) has today announced the launch of the tenth edition of the Sharjah Sustainability Award.

The award, which will be carried out in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, the Sharjah Education Council and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai will be in two categories, green schools, and universities.

Participants are expected from school students at preparatory and secondary levels, Emirate of Sharjah level university students from all faculties and specialisations, as well as individuals from school administrative and educational bodies.

While announcing the award launch, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of EPAA, said, "This award aims to promote the concept of a sustainable green environment. Environmental programs in schools are among the important in the organisation’s system of activities which aim at achieving sustainability."

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, further added that the award is intended to invite and engage school and university students to develop independent projects, ideas, and activities, to improve their environment and achieve a sustainable green environment with globally applicable environmental specifications. "This is a vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has stressed the importance of protecting the environment, preserving biodiversity and sustainability in the emirate."

150 public and private schools, from different emirates and student centers have participated. SSA comprises 6 domains and 13 participation categories include students of the seventh to twelfth grades and teaching staff.

Other than students of the emerging centers in Sharjah and students of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, Award domains include the creative writing of short story in Arabic and English, short film production, environmental innovator a sustainable environmental application project, best environmental initiative in artificial intelligence as well as the rationalisation of electricity and water consumption and the green school field.

Three new domains have been developed for university students that comprised the domain of Scientific Research that target the postgraduates (Master and PhD), the Scientific Research that target the under graduates’ students, and the domain of Sustainability in the Industrial process. In addition to the other domains that comprise each of the Design of a Model for Sustainable Solutions to current issues, Sustainable Architectural Design, and the Smart Application for information on Smart Phones domain. More than 180 students have participated in various domains from different colleges and disciplines in the university.

The award aims to consolidate principles of sustainable development in the educational sector, (which is one of the most important and largest sectors of society), activate the role and importance of environmental education in working towards sustainable development goals in and to consolidate the concept of environmental culture among the various student sectors in schools and universities. It also purposes to enhance a sense of social and environmental responsibility by assigning a key role to students in implementing the award project and activating various efforts by students and individuals in spreading the culture of the green economy and the sound relationship with natural ecosystems.