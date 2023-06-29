ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2023) As part of Operation Gallant Knight 2 launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) distributed 2,000 pieces of sacrificial meat under the Adahi initiative on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The initiative benefitted 100,000 Syrian families in need affected by the earthquake in the four Syrian governorates of Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Homs.

The humanitarian initiative took place in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to bring joy and happiness to the beneficiary families during Eid, and as part of the UAE's continuous humanitarian and relief efforts to ease the suffering of affected families following the earthquake that hit the country on 6th February, 2023.

It also aims to help Syrians overcome their current circumstances.

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the ERC delegation in Syria, said that the aid distribution included 500 pieces of sacrificial meat in Aleppo, 500 in Latakia, 500 in Homs and 500 in Hama, reaching a total of 100,000 beneficiaries across the four Syrian governorates.

Operation Gallant Knight 2 is one of the UAE's significant actions aimed at supporting Syrians under the guidance of its leadership.

As part of the operation, 186 aircraft and four ships with essential food supplies, medicines and medical equipment were dispatched to support the recovery phase of the Syrian people.