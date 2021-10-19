ERC inaugurates Specific Learning Disability Centre at Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp

MRAJEEB AL FHOOD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) inaugurated the Specific Learning Disability Centre for People of Determination at the Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mrajeeb Al Fhood and a water desalination plant as part of its ongoing efforts to improve services provided in the camp.

Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Baloushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, yesterday inaugurated the centre, in the presence of the camp’s Emirati-Jordanian relief team and its residents and parents of people of determination.

During the inauguration, Al Baloushi highlighted the UAE’s keenness to provide essential services to refugees, noting the establishment of the centre is part of its efforts to achieve excellence in assisting refugees and improving their living standards.

"The ERC’s initiative to establish the centre is part of the provisions of the ‘Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities,’ which stipulates the right to education should be provided to everyone without discrimination, including to people of determination," Al Baloushi said.

Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, ERC Deputy- Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation, highlighted the ERC’s keenness to improve the services provided to Syrian refugees both inside and outside refugee camps and adopt initiatives that will change their lives.

"Due to these distinguished initiatives, the Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp is among the best camps that serve refugees and provide them with comprehensive shelter and care," he added.

The newly established centre will enhance the services provided to people of determination and ensure the development of their skills, he said in conclusion.