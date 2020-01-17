UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC’s Ajman Centre Provides AED11 Million In Assistance To Families

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:45 PM

ERC’s Ajman Centre provides AED11 million in assistance to families

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, announced on Friday that its Ajman Centre had supported over 3,600 families in 2019.

According to a statement, the ERC Centre in Ajman had completed humanitarian assistance programmes valued at AED10,969,633. The programmes assisted over 16,000 individuals from 3,686 indigent families.

Projects encompassed medical aid, seasonal-specific projects, tuition assistance for students, along with support for persons with disabilities and orphaned children.

Medical support saw the bulk of assistance provided in 2019 by the Ajman centre, with a total of AED3.107 million. The healthcare assistance received included the supply of medication, carrying out surgery, radiotherapy, physiotherapy, treating cancer patients as well as individuals inflicted with hepatitis.

Patients with kidney and urinary tract diseases also received care. A total of 665 individuals were provided with medical assistance in 2019, the ERC explained.

Commenting on the 2019 outcomes, Saif Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Director of the ERC Ajman Centre, said, "We are delighted to receive the new year with great enthusiasm and optimism after a successful year that was full of efforts, made possible by the team at the centre, and preceded by the unlimited support we receive from our wise leadership and officials in the authority."

The ERC is currently carrying out a winter clothing campaign in Iraq, Jordan, Yemen, Egypt, Greece, for the benefit of one million individuals, especially those living in mountainous regions. Its focus is to assist refugees, low-income families, women, and people with determination.

Related Topics

Egypt Yemen Iraq Ajman Greece Women 2019 Cancer From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Govt issues show cause notice to officials getting ..

11 minutes ago

Shell Interested in Expanding Activities in Russia ..

4 minutes ago

Graduation ceremony of 5th KP Govt Innovation fell ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses Allied Bank appeal against ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab govt believes in transparency, better servi ..

41 seconds ago

Malta police chief quits over slain journalist cas ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.