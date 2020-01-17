ERC’s Ajman Centre provides AED11 million in assistance to families

(@imziishan)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, announced on Friday that its Ajman Centre had supported over 3,600 families in 2019.

According to a statement, the ERC Centre in Ajman had completed humanitarian assistance programmes valued at AED10,969,633. The programmes assisted over 16,000 individuals from 3,686 indigent families.

Projects encompassed medical aid, seasonal-specific projects, tuition assistance for students, along with support for persons with disabilities and orphaned children.

Medical support saw the bulk of assistance provided in 2019 by the Ajman centre, with a total of AED3.107 million. The healthcare assistance received included the supply of medication, carrying out surgery, radiotherapy, physiotherapy, treating cancer patients as well as individuals inflicted with hepatitis.

Patients with kidney and urinary tract diseases also received care. A total of 665 individuals were provided with medical assistance in 2019, the ERC explained.

Commenting on the 2019 outcomes, Saif Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Director of the ERC Ajman Centre, said, "We are delighted to receive the new year with great enthusiasm and optimism after a successful year that was full of efforts, made possible by the team at the centre, and preceded by the unlimited support we receive from our wise leadership and officials in the authority."

The ERC is currently carrying out a winter clothing campaign in Iraq, Jordan, Yemen, Egypt, Greece, for the benefit of one million individuals, especially those living in mountainous regions. Its focus is to assist refugees, low-income families, women, and people with determination.