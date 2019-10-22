ESMA, Ruwad discuss cooperation to enable national projects in Sharjah

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, received a delegation from the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation, Ruwad, to discuss cooperation in enabling projects and consolidating their role in supporting the economy.

The two parties are currently considering concluding a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, for the adoption of national projects registered as members of the Ruwad Foundation, with the Emirates quality mark and a certificate of conformity approved by the authority.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of issuing a guide for the UAE standard for national projects and the mechanism of preparing it which contributes to guiding the owners of these projects and acquaints them with the necessary tools to apply these standards accurately and effectively.

Dr. Yousef Al-Saadi, Director of the Conformity Affairs Department, ESMA, said, "The Authority will study the possibility of signing an MoU to approve the projects subject to the Foundation 'Ruwad', to enable these projects to obtain development opportunities for their work, with the ESMA working to strengthen their role and support their work and growth.

Ruwad heard a detailed explanation about the services provided by the ESMA and the advantages granted to companies and institutions, conformity certificates, as well as the role played by the Authority to support national products inside and outside the UAE.

Hamad Al Mahmoud, Director of the Ruwad Foundation, confirmed that the visit is part of the standard comparative visits plan for 2019, which has been prepared and designed in cooperation with the Department of Economic Development in Sharjah.

He pointed out that the plan works to begin direct communication with the relevant authorities to establish new institutions with the functions and competencies that affect the overall development process in the UAE and gauge the impact of these institutions to bring about a positive development in policies, systems and the work of other institutions.

These visits will provide an important opportunity for the team working at the institution to learn about the mechanisms of implementation of internal construction in new institutions and the impact of achieving their objectives.