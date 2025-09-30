Open Menu

Fujairah To Host 13th Energy Markets Forum Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 02:00 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, the Emirate of Fujairah will host the 13th Energy Markets Forum on 1st and 2nd October.

This year’s edition, held under the theme “How could the Midstream Energy Industry Reimagine Growth in a Disrupted World: Risks and Opportunities?”, will serve as a strategic platform to discuss major issues related to the future of the global economy and supply security, as well as the implications of economic and political changes on the energy sector.

The current edition features a number of sessions and specialised workshops in the energy and industry sectors, with the participation of experts and decision-makers from local, regional and international entities.

The event is expected to attract more than 300 participants, including senior officials and executives from the energy and industry fields worldwide.

The forum will provide an opportunity for sector leaders to discuss the future of markets, assess risks and outline potential opportunities in an unstable economic environment.

