Fujairah To Host 13th Energy Markets Forum Tomorrow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 02:00 PM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, the Emirate of Fujairah will host the 13th Energy Markets Forum on 1st and 2nd October.
This year’s edition, held under the theme “How could the Midstream Energy Industry Reimagine Growth in a Disrupted World: Risks and Opportunities?”, will serve as a strategic platform to discuss major issues related to the future of the global economy and supply security, as well as the implications of economic and political changes on the energy sector.
The current edition features a number of sessions and specialised workshops in the energy and industry sectors, with the participation of experts and decision-makers from local, regional and international entities.
The event is expected to attract more than 300 participants, including senior officials and executives from the energy and industry fields worldwide.
The forum will provide an opportunity for sector leaders to discuss the future of markets, assess risks and outline potential opportunities in an unstable economic environment.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka
Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks
ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26
Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow5 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation centres20 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dhabi35 minutes ago
-
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta bint Abdulaziz50 minutes ago
-
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders1 hour ago
-
Australian Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi1 hour ago
-
Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi1 hour ago
-
World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025 kicks off in Dubai2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027 accelerates AI-native government journey2 hours ago
-
Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 273 hours ago
-
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for October3 hours ago
-
Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China3 hours ago