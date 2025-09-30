Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Economic Delegation Visits US To Boost Investment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) is leading a high-level economic delegation to the US as part of its continued efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships with leading economies in the world and cement Abu Dhabi’s stature as a global magnet for talent, business, and investment.

Abu Dhabi’s high level economic delegation to the USA underscores the Emirate’s commitment to expanding its international engagement and building on deep-rooted economic relationships.

Led by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, the delegation includes over 100 senior representatives from 44 of Abu Dhabi’s government and private sectors including Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Mubadala, Aldar, and Hub71.

The visit will feature a series of high-level meetings with US business leaders and investors across strategic sectors to explore new opportunities for collaboration and investment. As part of the delegation’s activities, the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in New York will be held in partnership with ADIO and ADGM, and Family Business roundtable will be organised by Abu Dhabi Chamber and the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), highlighting the Emirate’s ongoing economic transformation, showcasing investment opportunities, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a global business and investment hub.

Al Zaabi said, “The United States is a long-standing and strategic partner to Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and our economic ties continue to thrive across key sectors.

This visit will build on our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth by engaging leaders who are shaping the economic landscape to take our cooperation to new heights."

He added, “We are strengthening partnerships with leading economies and showcasing investment opportunities provided by our soaring ‘Falcon Economy’ in various sectors and industries including our world-class hubs for AI, startups, agritech, finance, new energy, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing.”

The United States remains one of Abu Dhabi’s and the UAE’s most significant trading partners. In 2024, bilateral trade reached US$34.4 billion, marking an 8.5% increase from the previous year. The UAE continues to be the largest US trading partner in the middle East, with trade spanning all 50 US states and supporting over 184,000 jobs."

The UAE’s investments in the US have exceeded US$1 trillion, driving growth and job creation. Recently, UAE has committed to invest $1.4 trillion in the US economy over the next decade, focusing on AI development and infrastructure, energy, advanced manufacturing, technology and innovation, space and aviation.

Abu Dhabi’s business environment continues to attract US companies, which are increasingly active across the Emirate’s innovation-driven economy, with growing number of US financial institutions registered at ADGM, the largest and fastest growing international financial centre in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Related Topics

USA Africa World Technology Business UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Job New York United States Middle East Chamber Hub Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Market Commerce Family All From Government Industry Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorro ..

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow

37 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s c ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..

52 minutes ago
 Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by ..

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

59 minutes ago
 At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide bl ..

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Science ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago
 Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

1 hour ago
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

1 hour ago
 PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

2 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

2 hours ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and S ..

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

2 hours ago
 ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025 ..

ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East