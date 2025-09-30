UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) The UAE, represented by the UAE Space Agency, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and a number of local companies and organisations, is participating in the 76th International Astronautical Congress (IAC), being held in Sydney, Australia, until 3rd October, under the theme: ‘Sustainable Space: Resilient Earth’.

This participation supports the UAE’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation and exploring new opportunities in the space sector.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sport and Chair of the UAE Space Agency, said, “The UAE’s participation in the IAC reflects the UAE's steadfast commitment to supporting the sustainability of the space sector and enhancing international cooperation in this field to serve our nations and humanity. This global conference provides an important platform for exchanging knowledge, experience and expertise among countries and institutions involved in developing the future of space.”

He added, “Through this participation, we are keen to showcase our ambitious strategic vision for the space sector, founded on developing human capabilities and advanced infrastructure, strengthening international partnerships to address global challenges and establishing flexible legislative frameworks and investment incentives that attract top talents and investors in the sector. This vision will reinforce the UAE's position as a global hub for the space economy.”

Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi is leading the UAE delegation participating in three key meetings during the IAC: the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) International Meeting for Ministers and Members of Parliaments (MMOP), the Artemis Accords signatory meeting and the IAF Global Space Leaders’ Summit.

The UAE Space Agency will chair the Artemis Accords signatory meeting, hosted in collaboration with NASA and the Australian Space Agency and including 55 member states, which will serve as a key milestone to review the outcomes of the Abu Dhabi Workshop and discuss mechanisms for implementing the Accords’ principles.

At the IAF Global Space Leaders’ Summit, Dr. Al Falasi will lead strategic dialogues with senior officials and leaders of global agencies and companies, contributing to the development of space policies and enhancing international cooperation.

Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said, “The UAE’s pavilion at IAC highlights our integrated system that unites government entities, private companies, research centres and academic institutions in one collaborative framework. This synergy not only demonstrates the UAE’s advanced capabilities and diverse projects but also reflects the remarkable pace at which our nation is shaping its position as a global hub for space innovation and exploration.”

Al Qubaisi continued, “Our participation at IAC represents a significant opportunity to strengthen international collaboration, build strategic partnerships and exchange knowledge with leading global space agencies.”

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, said, “At MBRSC, we have built a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates sustainability into every programme and these initiatives are not isolated achievements; they form part of a deliberate national vision to position the UAE as a key contributor to a sustainable future in space.

Our presence at IAC 2025 underscores our role in helping to define that future, ensuring that exploration and innovation continue to serve the progress of humanity while safeguarding the space environment for generations to come.”

The UAE pavilion participating in the conference includes, alongside the UAE Space Agency, strategic partners from government organisations and national companies, including Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Federal Geographic Information Centre (FGIC), National Space Science and Technology Centre, and Fazaa, a UAE space startup. It also includes several companies from the Space Economic Zones Programme.

These partners will showcase their innovative projects and initiatives, reflecting the country's efforts in developing the space sector, stimulating innovation and empowering local talent.

Dr. Elias Tsoutsanis, Chief Researcher at TII's Propulsion and Space Research Centre, said, “Our participation in the UAE Space Pavilion at IAC reflects TII’s commitment to advancing sovereign capabilities in propulsion and space sciences, while strengthening collaboration across the national space ecosystem and reinforcing partnerships with the global space community.”

The UAE pavilion highlights the most prominent national projects and initiatives in the space sector, offering visitors and international delegations a chance to explore the UAE’s vision of utilising space to serve humanity. It will showcase space applications focused on environmental preservation and resource management, and those addressing global challenges such as climate change and natural disasters.

MBRSC will be hosting a diverse programme of sessions showcasing the UAE’s growing expertise and leadership in space exploration at the UAE Pavillion. Highlights include a dedicated session led by astronauts Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi, Hazzaa AlMansoori and Nora AlMatrooshi, who will share insights from their missions and training as part of the UAE Astronaut Programme, alongside an interactive Meet & Greet that brings the human dimension of space exploration to a global audience.

Complementing this, MBRSC experts will deliver sessions on pioneering projects that advance science, technology and culture. MBRSC will also be hosting a panel discussion on the Gateway programme.

As part of IAC’s activities, the UAE Space Agency will organise a panel discussion entitled ‘Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies to Drive Innovation and Economic Impact in Space’.

The IAC is the world’s largest gathering of space sector leaders, drawing thousands of attendees from space agencies, academic institutions and private companies. This year’s edition serves as a key platform to accelerate global efforts toward the sustainability of space activities, ensuring a future that is resilient to environmental, scientific and technological challenges.

