Etihad Airways signs deal with Amadeus to introduce next-generation travel technology

Tue 14th September 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) Etihad Airways is set to embark on a major digital transformation following the signing of a landmark multi-year deal with Amadeus.

As part of the deal, Etihad Airways will implement the full Amadeus Altéa PSS suite, including web booking, revenue management and merchandising, data management and passenger servicing solutions. These technology products will be customised for Etihad over the coming years and will improve the experience of guests, staff, travel agents, Etihad Guest members, and corporate customers.

To modernise retailing capabilities across sales channels, Etihad has also signed for Amadeus Altéa NDC (New Distribution Capability) and will work with Amadeus to distribute personalised travel offers to guests. Etihad will make its full range of NDC offers available to Amadeus travel sellers, allowing agents to see the features of Etihad’s award-winning product more transparently and the ancillaries that can be bought.

The airline will, in addition, implement the Altéa Departure Control Customer Management component of the suite, providing guests with real-time, personalised alerts of offers, services, and flight changes.

The system will offer a higher level of service customisation and provide guests with a faster and simpler check-in process, which is more important than ever as travel rebuilds.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad, said, "The aviation industry is going through a digital revolution, and Etihad Airways is committed to staying at the forefront of that change. With Amadeus as a partner, Etihad’s guests will be able to enjoy the best user experience possible as they book and manage their flights, with the ability to customise their travel to an unprecedented level."

Decius Valmorbida, President, Travel, Amadeus, said, "As the travel industry rebuilds, we are excited that Etihad Airways will be utilising Amadeus’ technology to support the airline in delivering its leading travel proposition. Open source, cloud-based systems and next generation retailing capabilities will be the engine powering recovery, and we are at the forefront of these technologies in the travel industry."

