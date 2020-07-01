UrduPoint.com
Etihad Airways Supports UAE’s Humanitarian Aid Missions

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:45 PM

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid missions

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 1st June 2020 (WAM) – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has transported humanitarian aid from the government of the United Arab Emirates to 54 destinations.

To date, Etihad Airways operated 106 UAE humanitarian aid charters to 54 destinations and played a key role in transporting medical and food aid to help fight coronavirus around the world.

Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Senior Vice President Government, International and Communications, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "It is a moment of pride for the Etihad family to stand alongside the government of the United Arab Emirates to support humanitarian medical missions in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

It is an honour to have played our part in this achievement and a testimony to the wise values of tolerance and giving taught to us by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"Etihad Airways has operated more than half of the UAE’s humanitarian flights, and we would like to thank all entities that have supported and facilitated this special project."

Etihad Airways continues to transfer aid from the UAE, and is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to obtain relevant aviation permits using Etihad’s extensive experience and vast network of connections with relevant authorities across the world.

