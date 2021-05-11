Etihad ESCO, Bahrain’s Sustainable Energy Authority to collaborate toward energy efficiency, sustainability

UrduPoint.com
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) Sustainable Energy Authority (SEA), the leading sustainability enabler in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced plans to initiate collaboration and strategic partnership toward achieving the sustainability ambitious goals.

Both organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Dr. Abdul Hussain Bin Ali Mirza - President of SEA.

Through the MoU, both parties will exchange and share the best global experiences and practices in energy efficiency, renewable energy, to support sustainability efforts in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The MoU aims to support both Parties in the implementation of sustainable energy initiatives to achieve the common goals. It also aims to enhance cooperation to address energy-related areas in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

These include Energy Performance Contracting (ESCO) Projects, Solar On-Grid and Off-Grid Installations, Facility Management and Electromechanical Services, IT Solutions and Technologies Including Command and Control Centres, IoT, Smart Automation and Network Operations, in addition to Capacity Building Training Services.

Saeed Al Tayer said, " It is a pleasure to sign this strategic MoU between Etihad ESCO and Sustainable Energy Authority. This collaborative work represents a unique opportunity to exchange expertise regionally and globally in the field of sustainability and energy efficiency. We look forward to strengthening cooperation and exchanging the best international experiences of energy efficiency and sustainability to achieve our common goals and to continue this sustainable development journey, for a better future."

Dr. Ali Mirza said, "The Sustainable Energy Authority is committed towards a more sustainable future and will ensure rapid progress towards the Kingdom’s National Renewable Energy Targets and National Energy Efficiency targets. SEA believes that collaboration with Etihad ESCO will surely boost the energy efficiency and sustainable development process."

