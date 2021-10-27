UrduPoint.com

Etisalat Welcomes Emirati Graduates To Its 'AI Graduate Programme'

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

Etisalat welcomes Emirati graduates to its &#039;AI Graduate Programme&#039;

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) Etisalat welcomed its first cohort of Emirati graduates to the Etisalat Artificial Intelligence (AI) Graduate Programme recently. These graduates will begin a nine-month journey with Etisalat subject matter experts supported by digital online learning platforms and specialised tracks in these fields.

The AI programme will span two cohorts in 2021: the current cohort in October and the next in December. It is supported by on-the-job learning, business-critical projects and real-life cases to provide the next generation of leaders with authentic learning experiences that will set their career pathways up for success.

The programme is designed to combine power skills and deep technical certification in partnership with a specialised digital learning transformation platform. It will provide them with an unmatched opportunity to gain work-based experience in multiple disciplines such as cyber security, data science, neuro-linguistic programming, machine learning, deep learning and AI.

Each graduate will receive a personal development plan along with mentorship, coaching, and regular feedback.

The candidates joining this cohort were selected through an intense two-week hackathon 'HackAI', where they competed in generating creative solutions to a series of tech challenges.

This first-of-its-kind hackathon tested participants' skills across eight hypothetical challenges in AI, IT security, data analysis, Python, machine learning, and programming.

Etisalat will continue to run its 'Hack AI' series as an innovative means to recruit top talent and graduates in technology.

During the orientation day, Dena Al Mansoori, Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Etisalat, said, "As an incubation hub for emerging tech and non-tech talent, Etisalat is training the next generation of leaders as part of our continuous efforts to invest in our youth and support their career growth. We are pleased to welcome young and promising Emiratis such as yourselves who are looking for a challenge and build a greater tomorrow by helping us drive the digital future."

Alia Nasser, a 24-year-old graduate with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Systems, said, "I am honoured and excited to join Etisalat and give back to my country. I can see myself being at Etisalat, a market leader, for a long period and look forward to contributing and making a positive impact."

