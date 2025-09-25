SIF draws participants from 142 countries

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) SHARJAH, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah is set to host the 8th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) in tandem with the World Investment Conference (WIC), marking a first for the emirate. Bringing together delegations from 142 countries and over 30 international organisations, the joint event will explore strategies for aligning investment flows with inclusive and sustainable development, amid a reported global annual financing gap exceeding USD 4.2 trillion required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Sharjah is set to host the 8th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) in tandem with the World Investment Conference (WIC), marking a first for the emirate. Bringing together delegations from 142 countries and over 30 international organisations, the joint event will explore strategies for aligning investment flows with inclusive and sustainable development, amid a reported global annual financing gap exceeding USD 4.2 trillion required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Taking place from October 22 to 23 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, this year’s edition stands out for its scale, inclusivity, and international representation, featuring high-level delegations from countries including the United States, China, India, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, and Egypt. This diversity of participants also underscores Sharjah’s role as a global hub for economic dialogue.

Organised by Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in collaboration with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the forum will bring together policymakers, economic leaders, investment promotion agencies, research institutions, and development bodies; under the theme ‘Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future’.

Marwan Alichla, the Coordinator General of the SIF Committee, emphasised that this year’s forum carries an unprecedented international scope, with an agenda tackling critical topics shaping the future of investment and development. “The forum is designed to foster international dialogue and align visions across markets and business communities. In Sharjah, we believe that constructive global exchange is key to unlocking sustainable and equitable opportunities in a rapidly changing world,” he stated.

Dr James Zhan, Chairman of the Executive board of the World Investment Conference, said “The World Investment Conference is WAIPA's flagship event where vision meets capital, a global stage for shaping the future investment through pragmatic solutions, strategic partnerships, and transformative actions.

The World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies, is proud to co-organise WIC in Sharjah this year, in parallel with the Sharjah Investment Forum - two stellar events which come together at a momentous time to chart a new investment-development course for years to come.''

A highlight of the event will be an intensive executive workshop, led by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in partnership with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, focused on enhancing the performance of investment promotion agencies to better facilitate foreign direct investment. Complementing this, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) will host a high-level session, ‘Aligning Investment Strategies with the SDGs’, to present actionable models for integrating sustainable development goals into national and institutional investment frameworks.

Further exploring the social dimensions of investment, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) will lead a discussion titled ‘Beyond the Bottom Line: Turning FDI into More and Better Jobs’, which will highlight policies that connect investment with quality job creation and productivity gains. In a similar vein, the International Trade Centre (ITC) will examine how to effectively embed environmental and social priorities into promotion strategies, signalling an industry-wide shift from a singular focus on financial returns toward a more holistic, community-oriented impact.

The agenda also dedicates focus to specific sectors and collaboration, and the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism) and the World Free Zones Organisation (World FZO) will co-host a session, ‘Free Economic Zones and Tourism Investment’, to showcase their potential as incubators for innovation and employment, particularly within the Global South. Finally, to strengthen global ties, the WAIPA–SCRIPA session will convene investment promotion agencies from across Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia to enhance data sharing and foster deeper inter-regional cooperation.

The SIF 2025 agenda also includes high-level think tank panels and policy discussions to shape future agendas in the investment sector. These conversations come at a time when funding for SDG-aligned sectors has dropped by over 10% in recent years, reinforcing the need for coordinated efforts to redirect investment and activate responsive policy frameworks.