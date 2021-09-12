Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a brighter future, says UAE Ambassador to China

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) Dr. Obaid Ali Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to China, has said that Expo 2020 Dubai will help create a brighter future for global family.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Dhaheri said that the UAE's hosting of the world's greatest show highlights its leading regional and international status.

Through Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE will encourage the world to innovate and drive global economic growth and tourism, in addition to creating jobs and attracting new companies and investments, he added.

"By hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE will pave the way for a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," he said, noting that Expo 2020 Dubai will help shape the economic, developmental and cultural features of the post-COVID world.

On Expo 2020 Dubai’s role as a platform for promoting peace and coexistence, Al Dhaheri said the UAE has always been welcoming people of all cultures and religions, serving as a hub for cultural diversity.

"Corroborating the UAE leadership's view of them as a mainstay of economic progress, the Emirati youth will play a major role in the event through their innovative ideas and groundbreaking initiatives," he said.

On climate change, one of Expo 2020 Dubai’s main themes, the diplomat said the UAE plays a key in role addressing how climate change will affect ecosystems, underlining the importance of supporting related international efforts.

The UAE has taken advantage of various global events and platforms to raise the climate change issue as an international priority, he added, highlighting the country's bid to host the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

He, in this regard, remarked that the UAE will also host the annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in parallel with Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Dhaheri stressed that China is a world leader in technology and will play a key role in Expo 2020 Dubai, noting that the Chinese pavilion will be one of the event's largest stands, sprawling more than 4,600 square metre.