Expo 2020 Dubai Message Of Peace, Tolerance From UAE To World: UAE Ambassador To Kuwait

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:15 AM

Expo 2020 Dubai message of peace, tolerance from UAE to world: UAE Ambassador to Kuwait

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) Dr. Matar Hamed Al Niyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, has said that Expo 2020 Dubai sends a message of peace and tolerance from the UAE to the entire world, as it will gather participants and visitors from around the world for six months in a display of innovation and social and cultural development.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Al Niyadi stated that the UAE’s hosting of the Expo during the COVID-19 pandemic highlights its ability to address all types of challenges, noting its related role in providing over 2,200 tonnes of medical aid to 135 countries.

Asked about the Expo’s role in drafting key economic, development and cultural orientations for the post-COVID-19 era, he pointed out that it aims to create opportunities for cooperation and cultural exchange, stressing that the event will promote the values of peaceful coexistence among different cultures and religions.

On the expo’s major role in preparing and motivating future leaders and spreading the culture of excellence and innovation, he stressed, "The event’s Youth Communication Platform will launch numerous initiatives to ensure that the youth can play a pivotal role.

Speaking about climate change, which is a key pillar of the Expo’s activities, Al Niyadi affirmed that the world prioritises climate change and the need to mitigate its repercussions, along with adapting to its implications without affecting wellbeing and economic growth.

The UAE is one of the first countries that took significant steps in this regard by adopting the 'Energy Strategy 2050’, and other programmes, he added, explaining that the UAE’s efforts to protect the environment and promote agriculture is part of the legacy instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which is reflected by its various government policies and activities.

The value of trade between the UAE and Kuwait exceeded AED30 billion in 2020 and posted an increase in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020, he added.

